iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Stock Price Down 1% – Should You Sell?

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $25.95. 3,771 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares during the period.

About iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

