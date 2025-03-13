Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI) versus The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) is one of 196 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz $2,520.93 billion $1.85 billion 9.19 Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Competitors $28.78 billion $590.94 million 22.81

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz pays an annual dividend of $6.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.6% and pay out 25.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 0 0 3 0 3.00 Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Competitors 967 6298 12780 335 2.61

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz currently has a consensus price target of $150.67, indicating a potential upside of 58.31%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.03%. Given Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.2% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz N/A N/A N/A Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Competitors -16.33% -154.67% -3.10%

Summary

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants. This segment offers shopping transactions, regular household bills, and peer to peer payments for consumers; accepts payment online and in store, issue and settle invoices, pay suppliers and monitor merchant turnover. It also provides proprietary data facilities informed decision making across multiple areas of business. Its Marketplace Platform segment connects online, and offline merchants and consumers enabling merchants to enhance its sales through an omni channel strategy and enable consumers to buy products and services from various merchants. This segment also operates marketplace through m-commerce, a mobile solution for shopping in person which consumers can use e-commerce to shop anywhere, anytime with free delivery; Kaspi Travel allows consumers to book domestic and international flights and package holidays, domestic rail tickets. It also enhances merchants sales by connecting payments and fintech products, Kapsi advertising, and other delivery services. The Fintech Platform segment provides consumers with BNPL, finance, and savings products and merchants with merchant finance services through super apps and Kapsi.kz Super app. It also involved in the banking; distressed asset management; real estate business; payment processing; online travel; and storage and processing of information services. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.