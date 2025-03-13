Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $2.75. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 11,888 shares changing hands.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

In related news, Director William H. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,445 shares in the company, valued at $147,346.10. This trade represents a 25.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( NASDAQ:KFFB Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co owned 0.11% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

