Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 200000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keppel REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Keppel REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Keppel REIT

Keppel REIT Stock Performance

About Keppel REIT

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

(Get Free Report)

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.