Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KHC. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho cut Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.30. 13,433,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,578,820. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.20.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 43.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

