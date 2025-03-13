Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.31 and traded as high as $9.27. Lightbridge shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 2,748,068 shares changing hands.

Lightbridge Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.21.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightbridge

In other news, CFO Larry Goldman sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $26,060.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,091.11. This represents a 1.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrey Mushakov sold 45,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $404,277.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,340.21. This represents a 19.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,668. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 785.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lightbridge by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lightbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Featured Stories

