London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.87). 17,445 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 6,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.88).
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.57 and a beta of 0.48.
London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 0.50 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. London Finance & Investment Group had a net margin of 90.10% and a return on equity of 19.12%.
London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.
