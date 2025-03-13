Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Shares Down 14.4% – What’s Next?

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) was down 14.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 802,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 329,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LUCD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Lucid Diagnostics Trading Up 8.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

The company has a market cap of $78.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUCD. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 140,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 65,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

