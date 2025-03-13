Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 266.83 ($3.46) and traded as low as GBX 212 ($2.75). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 214.50 ($2.78), with a volume of 729,271 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGAM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.21) to GBX 330 ($4.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 320 ($4.15) to GBX 265 ($3.44) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGAM

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 256.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 265.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £600.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.