Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 174585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MURGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

