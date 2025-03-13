Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Trading Up 2.5% – What’s Next?

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 3,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 23,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Nickel 28 Capital Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

About Nickel 28 Capital

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of nickel and cobalt royalties on projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea, including NSR royalty in the Dumont nickel project located in Quebec; and in the Turnagain nickel project located in British Columbia.

