Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Up 22.2% – Here’s What Happened

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) shares rose 22.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,148,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 314,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Noble Mineral Exploration Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$7.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.
Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.
