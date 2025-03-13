Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Up 28.6% – Here’s Why

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) shares were up 28.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 2,481,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 728% from the average daily volume of 299,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.76.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

