NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Trading Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 36,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 104,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

NOVONIX Stock Up 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

