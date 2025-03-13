Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $2.12. Opsens shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 36,000 shares changing hands.
Opsens Trading Up 0.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14.
Opsens Company Profile
Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company provides advanced optical-based pressure guidewire (OptoWire), a guidewire used in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure; and a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature to be used in a range of applications that can be integrated in other medical devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Opsens
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.