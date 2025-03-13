Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Shares Down 3% – Here’s Why

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) fell 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,784.01 ($49.07) and last traded at GBX 3,794 ($49.20). 239,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 195,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,910 ($50.71).
The firm has a market capitalization of £8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,199.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,843.75. The company has a current ratio of 40.41, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.
Pershing Square Holdings (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments in publicly traded, principally North American-domiciled, companies. The investment objective is to maximize long-term compound annual rate of growth in intrinsic value per share.
