Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSNW) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Here’s Why

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 2,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 21,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Rail Vision Stock Up 24.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

