Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) recently:

3/6/2025 – Elanco Animal Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Elanco Animal Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Elanco Animal Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Elanco Animal Health had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Elanco Animal Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Elanco Animal Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,025,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,653. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 111,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,881.80. The trade was a 9.86 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,974,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,868,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after acquiring an additional 65,303 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 310.3% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 345,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 261,559 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 209,734 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,007,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,875,000 after purchasing an additional 646,522 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

