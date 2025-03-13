ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Shares Down 18.2% – Here’s Why

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 251,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 379% from the average daily volume of 52,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
ReGen III Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$35.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -70.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28.
About ReGen III
ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ReGen III
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What is a Dividend King?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for ReGen III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReGen III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.