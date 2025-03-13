Russell John Burke Sells 3,104 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2025

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $131,951.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,692.11. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Russell John Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $135,334.40.
  • On Monday, February 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $139,493.76.
  • On Friday, January 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $145,205.12.
  • On Friday, January 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $132,664.96.
  • On Monday, December 23rd, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $128,536.64.

Life360 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIF traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $40.63. 536,633 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,618. Life360, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The firm's 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIF. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Life360 in the third quarter valued at $3,876,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after purchasing an additional 86,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Life360 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Life360 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Life360 by 295.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

