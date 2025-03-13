Russell John Burke Sells 3,104 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $131,951.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,692.11. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Russell John Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $135,334.40.

On Monday, February 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $139,493.76.

On Friday, January 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $145,205.12.

On Friday, January 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $132,664.96.

On Monday, December 23rd, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $128,536.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIF traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $40.63. 536,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,618. Life360, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75.

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIF. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Life360 in the third quarter valued at $3,876,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after purchasing an additional 86,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Life360 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Life360 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Life360 by 295.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

