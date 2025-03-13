Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.54. Sharp shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 204 shares.

Sharp Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Sharp alerts:

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sharp had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sharp Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.