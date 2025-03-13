SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Up 20.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) were up 20.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.28 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.35 ($0.10). Approximately 29,065,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 660% from the average daily volume of 3,824,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.10 ($0.08).

The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66. The company has a market cap of £275.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.05.

About SolGold

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

