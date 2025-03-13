Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.99. 1,572,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 470,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

