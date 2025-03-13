Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Down 46.9% – What’s Next?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 46.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Approximately 5,125,780 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,023% from the average daily volume of 456,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Thruvision Group Trading Down 46.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

