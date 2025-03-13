Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 145.74 ($1.89) and traded as low as GBX 137.90 ($1.79). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 140.70 ($1.82), with a volume of 5,301,810 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 189 ($2.45) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 186.50 ($2.42).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.47. The firm has a market cap of £3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 8.05 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tritax Big Box REIT had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 60.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tritax Big Box REIT plc will post 8.9700057 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

