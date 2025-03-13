VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $42.62. 2,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

VanEck Israel ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $93.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Israel ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in VanEck Israel ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 145,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Israel ETF in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 271,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Israel ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Israel ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Israel ETF

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

