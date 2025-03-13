Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.35. 717,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,209. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $38.17.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 16,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $446,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,601.28. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $376,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,257.25. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 808.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.