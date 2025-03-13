WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Shares Up 7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Get Free Report) were up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $36.68. Approximately 172,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 46,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Get WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 270,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 167,122 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.