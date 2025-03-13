YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 1,023,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 854,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.
YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84.
YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3102 per share. This is a positive change from YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.
Institutional Trading of YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF
YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Company Profile
The YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in seven mega-cap ETFs considered to be driving the market through technology. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains of these stocks through a synthetic covered call strategy.
