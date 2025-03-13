YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 1,023,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 854,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84.

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3102 per share. This is a positive change from YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF ( NYSEARCA:YMAG Free Report ) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.21% of YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in seven mega-cap ETFs considered to be driving the market through technology. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains of these stocks through a synthetic covered call strategy.

