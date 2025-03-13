Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Trading Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 13,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 23,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Yoshitsu Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.

Institutional Trading of Yoshitsu

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yoshitsu stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 761,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 18.04% of Yoshitsu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Yoshitsu Company Profile

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

Featured Articles

