YouGov (LON:YOU) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 424.51 ($5.51) and traded as low as GBX 315 ($4.09). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 320 ($4.15), with a volume of 375,856 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of YouGov from GBX 810 ($10.50) to GBX 760 ($9.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £365.08 million, a P/E ratio of -159.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 369.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 422.03.

YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.

Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.

Our 22 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour on a daily basis.

