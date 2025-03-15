11,051 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Montis Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $565.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $596.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.