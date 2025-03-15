1,167 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Atala Financial Inc

Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,455,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,403,000 after buying an additional 806,639 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.54 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

