14,220 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,220 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,000. Tesla accounts for about 1.4% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montis Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 251,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $101,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $259.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.65.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $249.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $804.06 billion, a PE ratio of 122.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $351.31 and a 200 day moving average of $318.74. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

