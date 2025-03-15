9,572 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PACCAR news, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $11,565,536.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,717.80. The trade was a 62.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at $612,129.15. This represents a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $90.04 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.77.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

