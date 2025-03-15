9,572 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PACCAR news, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $11,565,536.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,717.80. The trade was a 62.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at $612,129.15. This represents a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Stock Up 0.8 %
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.69%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.77.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
