AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Short Interest Update

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 487,400 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the February 13th total of 294,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of AAK AB (publ.) stock remained flat at $28.05 during trading on Friday. AAK AB has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66.

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells plant-based oils and fats in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through Food Ingredients, Chocolate & Confectionery Fats, and Technical Products & Feed. It offers food ingredients for bakery, dairy, nutrition, plant-based, and foodservice industries; chocolate and confectionery fats that serves the manufacturers of chocolate, spreads, and fillings products, as well as in the personal care industry; and plant based emollients distinct from synthetic, animal, or fossil based raw materials used in face, body, and sun care products.

