AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Short Interest Update

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 487,400 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the February 13th total of 294,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
AAK AB (publ.) Price Performance
Shares of AAK AB (publ.) stock remained flat at $28.05 during trading on Friday. AAK AB has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66.
AAK AB (publ.) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AAK AB (publ.)
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for AAK AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAK AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.