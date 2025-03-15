Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the February 13th total of 145,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 238,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance

HQH remained flat at $16.55 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 169,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,611. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.78%.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Featured Stories

