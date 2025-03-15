Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 302 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 1,011.1% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 43.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corpay

In other Corpay news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. The trade was a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corpay Stock Up 3.0 %

Corpay stock opened at $338.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $247.10 and a one year high of $400.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.64 and a 200 day moving average of $348.54.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CPAY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Corpay in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.71.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

