Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 255623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Adient from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 712.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Adient by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Adient by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Adient by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

