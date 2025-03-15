alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Shares Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €5.52 ($6.00) and last traded at €5.52 ($6.00). Approximately 270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.58 ($6.07).

alstria office REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

About alstria office REIT

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

