Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Shares Down 12.2% – Time to Sell?

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. 4,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 1,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.
Ampol Stock Down 2.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58.
Ampol Company Profile
Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol’s network of stores.
