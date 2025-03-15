Analysts’ Upgrades for March 15th (AMX, APVO, ARAY, FOSL, FTAI, INDB, MCFT, OLP, ORN, PAHC)

Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, March 15th:

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

