Analysts’ Upgrades for March 15th (AMX, APVO, ARAY, FOSL, FTAI, INDB, MCFT, OLP, ORN, PAHC)

Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, March 15th:
América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
