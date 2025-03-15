Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 58.16 ($0.75), with a volume of 34045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.76).

Anexo Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67.41. The company has a market cap of £68.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.77.

About Anexo Group

Anexo is a specialist integrated credit hire and legal services group focused on providing replacement vehicles to consumers who have been involved in a non-fault accident, and has a dedicated housing disrepair team to help tenants facing category 1 hazards resolve the issues with the landlord and allow for essential report works to take place.

Further Reading

