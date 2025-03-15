Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) Stock Price Down 6.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Anteris Technologies Global Corp (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.83. 64,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 132,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AVR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVR. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000.
Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.
