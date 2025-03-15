Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.08 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.81 ($0.02). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.81 ($0.02), with a volume of 412,758 shares changing hands.

Ariana Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £36.13 million, a P/E ratio of 69,444.44 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.08.

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, uranium, zinc, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

