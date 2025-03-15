ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Update

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the February 13th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 33,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,457. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $27.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.