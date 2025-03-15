Associated Banc Corp Sells 1,990 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 2.6% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $86,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $845.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $992.95 and a 200-day moving average of $983.44. The company has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a PE ratio of 123.83, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,048.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,114.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This trade represents a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

