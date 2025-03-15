Atala Financial Inc Takes $43,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 140,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,199,000 after purchasing an additional 30,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $990.00 to $1,215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,151.50.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $968.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,046.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,075.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $874.98 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

