Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Avance Gas Stock Up 18.2 %

Shares of AVACF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,179. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. Avance Gas has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $19.57.

Avance Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated through a fleet of fourteen very large gas carriers and six dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

