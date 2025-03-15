Aviso Financial Inc. Has $810,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Aviso Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 255,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,527,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,194,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 359,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $174.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.22 and its 200 day moving average is $191.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $125.78 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

